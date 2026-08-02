NOCK Registration FALL 2026

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About this event
For FULL Registration. Core and Club. WEEKLY sessions.
This is ONLY for club membership. Club meets BI-WEEKLY
- Lead session using curriculum - Communicate responsibilities to volunteers 3 days prior to session start - Prepare materials and activities - Supervise & engage Participant - Manage session-room behavior - Notify co-op if absent and arrange replacement - Must arrive 15 mins before assembly and stay 10 mins after end of service day to ensure all is cleaned up and complete check in with admin.
- Assist Facilitator during session - Arrive 15 mins before assembly and stay 10 mins after end of service day to ensure all is cleaned up and complete check in with admin. - Help with setup & cleanup - Supervise Participant - Support behavior management -Assist Participant to next session - Notify co-op if absent and arrange replacement
Handles tasks like check-in, cleaning, event setup, supply organization, hallway monitoring.
Oversees a specific area (sessions, events, volunteers, curriculum, communications), communicates with families, supports Facilitators
Supports governance, helps with decision-making, provides accountability and long-term planning
- Drop off and pick up children on time - Communicate absences in advance - Encourage children to follow session-room expectations - Are allowed to volunteer when available
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