A red backpack is open with books inside, surrounded by a pencil case, a water bottle, a notebook with a smiley face, and small decorative stickers on a blue background.
NOCK Homeschool Collective

Hosted by

NOCK Homeschool Collective

About this event

NOCK Registration FALL 2026

9774 Leopard St

Corpus Christi, TX 78410, USA

CORE Registration (one fee per child ages 5 and up)
$75

For FULL Registration. Core and Club. WEEKLY sessions.

CLUB ONLY Registration (one fee per child ages 5 and up)
$25

This is ONLY for club membership. Club meets BI-WEEKLY

CORE TODDLER Facilitator
$80
  • - Lead session using curriculum
  • Communicate responsibilities to volunteers 3 days prior to session start
  • Prepare materials and activities
  • Supervise & engage Participant
  • Manage session-room behavior
  • Notify co-op if absent and arrange replacement
  • Must arrive 15 mins before assembly and stay 10 mins after end of service day to ensure all is cleaned up and complete check in with admin.
CORE Facilitator
$100

- Lead session using curriculum - Communicate responsibilities to volunteers 3 days prior to session start - Prepare materials and activities - Supervise & engage Participant - Manage session-room behavior - Notify co-op if absent and arrange replacement - Must arrive 15 mins before assembly and stay 10 mins after end of service day to ensure all is cleaned up and complete check in with admin.

CORE Volunteer
$150

- Assist Facilitator during session - Arrive 15 mins before assembly and stay 10 mins after end of service day to ensure all is cleaned up and complete check in with admin. - Help with setup & cleanup - Supervise Participant - Support behavior management -Assist Participant to next session - Notify co-op if absent and arrange replacement

CORE Service Role Volunteer
$175

Handles tasks like check-in, cleaning, event setup, supply organization, hallway monitoring.

Coordinator
$200

Oversees a specific area (sessions, events, volunteers, curriculum, communications), communicates with families, supports Facilitators

Board Member
$200

Supports governance, helps with decision-making, provides accountability and long-term planning

Drop-Off Family
$250

- Drop off and pick up children on time - Communicate absences in advance - Encourage children to follow session-room expectations - Are allowed to volunteer when available

Club TODDLER Guide
$80
  • Help guide and structure the toddler day using the provided schedule
  • Maintain a predictable rhythm (play, snack, activities, transitions)
  • Support a calm, safe, and engaging environment for toddlers
  • Assist with basic needs such as transitions, sharing, and redirection
  • Serve as a steady, familiar face each week to help children feel comfortable and secure
Club Guide
$120
  • Keeping participant on task and engaged during club time
  • Supporting a positive, respectful session-room atmosphere
  • Addressing minor behavior or discipline issues as needed
  • Helping participant participate, stay focused, and enjoy the activity
  • Communicating with volunteers to keep things running smoothly
Club **ONLY TODDLER Guide
$50
  • Help guide and structure the toddler day using the provided schedule
  • Maintain a predictable rhythm (play, snack, activities, transitions)
  • Support a calm, safe, and engaging environment for toddlers
  • Assist with basic needs such as transitions, sharing, and redirection
  • Serve as a steady, familiar face each week to help children feel comfortable and secure
Club **ONLY Guide
$75
  • Keeping participant on task and engaged during club time
  • Supporting a positive, respectful session-room atmosphere
  • Addressing minor behavior or discipline issues as needed
  • Helping participant participate, stay focused, and enjoy the activity
  • Communicating with volunteers to keep things running smoothly
Club **ONLY volunteer
$95
  • Support the Club Guide during activities
  • Help maintain a calm, organized session-room environment
  • Assist children as needed (guidance, encouragement, simple help with tasks)
  • Help with transitions, light setup, and cleanup
  • Be an extra set of eyes to ensure safety and positive behavior
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