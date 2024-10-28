The Tonsler League
eventClosed
2024 Winter Men's League
Team Registration Fee
$500
12 Player Registration Fee, 8 Guaranteed Games, Jerseys Included
12 Player Registration Fee, 8 Guaranteed Games, Jerseys Included
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
Player Registration
$50
Individual Player Registration Fee. Player will be placed on a team for the Winter season. Fee includes jersey.
Individual Player Registration Fee. Player will be placed on a team for the Winter season. Fee includes jersey.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout