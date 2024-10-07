Institute on Theology and Disability 2025

Virtual conference registration includes access in real-time to all streamed programming, which includes all workshops and plenaries. Special virtual opportunities for networking and engagement will be made available as well. Recorded ITD content will be made available to virtual conference attendees as well as in-person attendees.
CPE
$75
For CPE programs participants attending on Monday, please send names and dietary needs to [email protected]
Personal Care Assistant/Direct Service Provider Meals
$125
Although we support the need for PCA/DSP to attend ITD with no cost for programming, we do ask that they cover the cost of their meals. This registration includes all breakfasts, lunches, Monday dinner, and coffee/snacks each day.
PhD Symposium
free
For those who are in doctoral-level coursework or writing projects. This is not a registration! Please select either your daily tickets, a student ticket, or a full Conference ticket as appropriate.
The PhD Symposium allows students working in the intersection of faith and disability to share work, peer-review, and learn from active scholars on best practices for finishing and flourishing within the academy.
Childcare
free
Childcare will be offered by trained childcare staff at University Park United Methodist Church, which is across the street from Iliff School of Theology. The cost is still being determined.
As we finalize logistical details, please let us know how many children you anticipate needing care for.
