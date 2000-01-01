Fired Up 5K/May the 4th

The Fired Up 5K fun run/walk route will begin and end at Sugar Land Fire Station #5, 5735 Commmonwealth Blvd. and circle the bus ramp at Fort Settlement Middle School, 5440 Elkins Rd. Parking is available in front of Fort Settlement Middle School. All registrants will be provided with energy bars, fruit and water. Additional snacks, beverages and merchandise will be available for purchase. Activities and educational materials from the City of Sugar Land are FREE! 100% of Proceeds will be used to benefit the mission of CFAASL.