NDNCC Annual Raffle - 2024

Phillies Signed Baseball, Christopher Sanchez (#61)
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win a Phillies signed baseball featuring the autograph of their starting pitcher, Christopher Sanchez! Show off your pride with this exclusive collectible.
Fall Photography Session with Natasha Lobo
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win a cozy fall family photo shoot with Natasha Lobo! Celebrate the beauty of the season while creating lasting memories.
Christmas Photoshoot with Ms Kate
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win a Mini Session with NDNCC teacher and professional photographer, Ms Kate! Make the season memorable with 20 digital images to share with family and friends.
2 Tickets to Longwood Gardens
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win 2 tickets to Longwood Gardens. Enjoy a day in one of the country's premier botanical gardens, featuring breathtaking holiday displays beginning in November.
Women's Haircut by Kayla Haler of New Trend Hair Salon
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win a free women's haircut by Kayla Haler of New Trend Hair Salon. Look and feel your best with the latest styles and exceptional service.
$25 Gift Card to Home Grown Cafe
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Home Grown Cafe, an award-winning restaurant in downtown Newark! Enjoy exceptional service, a diverse menu and local art.
2lbs of Little Goat Coffee, 2 Free Drinks, T-Shirt & Sticker
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win 1lb of medium roast coffee, 1lb of dark roast coffee, 2 free drink coupons, Little Goat t-shirt (size small) and stickers.
Family Admission to Jurassic Fun Land
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win admission for 2 adults and 2 children to Jurassic Fun Land, a new indoor play center for children aged 10 and under. Now also offering a Friday night drop off service!
Wawa Gift Bag
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win a Wawa gift bag containing coupons for free food and coffee, Wawa travel mug, t-shirt and reusable shopping tote.
Two Stones Beer Sampler
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win a variety of beers donated by Two Stones Pub
Pizzeria Maki $50 Gift Card
$5
Single raffle entry to win a $50 gift card to Pizzeria Maki, offering exceptional pizza with ultra-premium toppings as well as a wide variety of exceptional sushi and salads.
