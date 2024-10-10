NDNCC Annual Raffle - 2024

205 Louviers Dr

Newark, DE 19711

Phillies Signed Baseball, Christopher Sanchez (#61) item
Phillies Signed Baseball, Christopher Sanchez (#61)
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win a Phillies signed baseball featuring the autograph of their starting pitcher, Christopher Sanchez! Show off your pride with this exclusive collectible.
Fall Photography Session with Natasha Lobo item
Fall Photography Session with Natasha Lobo
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win a cozy fall family photo shoot with Natasha Lobo! Celebrate the beauty of the season while creating lasting memories.
Christmas Photoshoot with Ms Kate item
Christmas Photoshoot with Ms Kate
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win a Mini Session with NDNCC teacher and professional photographer, Ms Kate! Make the season memorable with 20 digital images to share with family and friends.
2 Tickets to Longwood Gardens item
2 Tickets to Longwood Gardens
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win 2 tickets to Longwood Gardens. Enjoy a day in one of the country's premier botanical gardens, featuring breathtaking holiday displays beginning in November.
Women's Haircut by Kayla Haler of New Trend Hair Salon item
Women's Haircut by Kayla Haler of New Trend Hair Salon
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win a free women's haircut by Kayla Haler of New Trend Hair Salon. Look and feel your best with the latest styles and exceptional service.
$25 Gift Card to Home Grown Cafe item
$25 Gift Card to Home Grown Cafe
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win a $25 gift card to Home Grown Cafe, an award-winning restaurant in downtown Newark! Enjoy exceptional service, a diverse menu and local art.
2lbs of Little Goat Coffee, 2 Free Drinks, T-Shirt & Sticker item
2lbs of Little Goat Coffee, 2 Free Drinks, T-Shirt & Sticker
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win 1lb of medium roast coffee, 1lb of dark roast coffee, 2 free drink coupons, Little Goat t-shirt (size small) and stickers.
Family Admission to Jurassic Fun Land item
Family Admission to Jurassic Fun Land
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win admission for 2 adults and 2 children to Jurassic Fun Land, a new indoor play center for children aged 10 and under. Now also offering a Friday night drop off service!
Wawa Gift Bag item
Wawa Gift Bag
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win a Wawa gift bag containing coupons for free food and coffee, Wawa travel mug, t-shirt and reusable shopping tote.
Two Stones Beer Sampler item
Two Stones Beer Sampler
$5
Single raffle entry for a chance to win a variety of beers donated by Two Stones Pub
Pizzeria Maki $50 Gift Card item
Pizzeria Maki $50 Gift Card
$5
Single raffle entry to win a $50 gift card to Pizzeria Maki, offering exceptional pizza with ultra-premium toppings as well as a wide variety of exceptional sushi and salads.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing