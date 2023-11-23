Guardian Angel Membership

Our emergency fund membership allows us to say yes to injured and sick animals who need our help. We often work with local shelters who call us before they euthanize an animal to see if we are able to take on their medical case. We love saying yes and being able to provide this care, but we are only able to do this with your help. One such case recently was a husky named Celine. She had been hit by a car and had a broken front leg. A local shelter called us minutes before they were going to euthanize her. We said yes , and booked a consult with a surgeon. She was with us for about a week, and one morning we woke up to 3 puppies! She came to us pregnant, and no one knew! Now while helping Celine with her broken leg, we will help her raise her three puppies while she undergoes treatment. Your support helps dogs like Celine who come with unexpected surprises!

