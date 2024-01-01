Game Night with YPiE

Join the Young Professionals in Energy (YPiE) for an evening of fun, networking, and friendly competition at our Game Night!





Games and Activities: Challenge guests in a Force Dynamics racing car simulator, play a round of old school Pac-Man, practice your golf/soccer/baseball game with an indoor gaming simulator, or break out the board games and join in some fun with others. Bring your own game or play one that will be available to all.





Networking Opportunities: Meet like-minded professionals, exchange ideas, and expand your network in a relaxed and informal setting.





Refreshments & Snacks: Bring your own snacks and beverages.





Who Should Attend: This event is ideal for young people working in the energy industry, anyone passionate about energy and sustainability, and for those that enjoy playing games.





Dress Code: Casual. Come as you are and ready to play!