Warbler Walk with Terry Master

Description: Join Ornithologist and LGNC Board Member Terry Master on a Warbler Walk at LGNC! Although these walks will be geared toward beginner birders, people of all ages and experience levels are welcome to attend. Some portions of the walk may be steep or rocky, please wear closed toe shoes that are fit for hiking. If there is inclement weather, program will be postponed to Sunday May 12th.





Fee: LGNC members: FREE | Non-members: $5 per person





Registration: Please register online through this event registration form.





To become a member, please visit our Square store at this link !





Questions? Contact us at [email protected] or 610-760-8889.