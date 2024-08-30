Nomad Theatre Company's Swag Shop

I Voted 3 inch Nomad fridge magnet item
$1

A fun magnet from our production of The Polling Place

3 inch holographic sticker item
$5

shine bright like a Nomad holographic sticker!
3 inches and weatherproof

3 inch Nomad Logo Sticker item
$2

Perfect for a laptop, water bottle, bike, or anywhere you want to rep your favorite theatre company.

4 inch Nomad die-cut sticker item
$4

Printed by our friends at Meltdown Creative Works in Bloomington, you can put this sticker on a laptop, car, notebook...the list goes on! Weatherproof and big!

4 inch car magnet item
$8

These heavy duty 4-inch magnets are designed to display on your vehicle.

Coffee Mug item
$10

Perfect for a cup or two of a beverage

Pink Nomad Tee item
$25

Made from our friends at Meltdown Creative, these lightweight cotton tees are the best way to represent!


Available in S-XL

Heather Grey Nomad Tee item
$25

Made from our friends at Meltdown Creative, these lightweight cotton tees are the best way to represent!


Available in S-XL

Nomad Pride Sticker item
$3
25-26 Season T-Shirt
$25

Limited edition season tee designed by Odessa Coleman

25-26 Season Sticker
$6

25-26 cross stitch style season sticker designed by Odessa Coleman

Fans
$4
