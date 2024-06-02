Pellet Grill Raffle

Donated by Proud Souls Barbecue and Provisions, this pellet grill is priced at an $800 value! RT-B380X Bullseye Delux “There is nothing hotter than our newest grilling innovation; the RT-B380X Bullseye Deluxe takes our weekday workhorse into a weekday warrior! Finally, all of the latest smart grill features you’ve been waiting for: dual-band WiFi connectivity, PID control, and, of course, extreme temperature capabilities. This new design features an integrated front-folding shelf, one probe port, and an 18 lb hopper. Convenience features like the bottom shelf, integrated ash dump, and larger hopper make this grill unbelievably simple to maintain. Finally, our completely new afterburner firepot lets you reach temps up to 1000°F and gives you searing power like no other.” All proceeds will go to benefit The Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming. You do not need to be present to win, however, you will be required to pick up the grill within one week of winnings before a new name is drawn. The winner will be announced at the award ceremony on July 13th at Bull Horn Brewery in Casper WY. Come try some award winning competition BBQ, and celebrate this awesome charity! NO REFUNDS

