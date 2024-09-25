Yellow Rose - Chapter Shirts

This is a Next Level branded soft cotton v-neck short-sleeved shirt with the Blue Star flag on the front left pocket area and the Chapter logo on the back of the shirt.
This is a Next Level branded soft cotton v-neck short-sleeved shirt with the Blue Star flag on the front left pocket area and the Chapter logo on the back of the shirt.
Chapter Polo
$30
This polo is unisex with the Chapter logo embroidered on the front left pocket area.
Gildan Hammer Cotton Pique Polo
• Fabric: 6.5-oz cotton pique
• Three button placket with dyed-to-match buttons
• Rib-knit collar and cuffs
• Set-in sleeves
• Open hem
• Side vents
This polo is unisex with the Chapter logo embroidered on the front left pocket area.
Gildan Hammer Cotton Pique Polo
• Fabric: 6.5-oz cotton pique
• Three button placket with dyed-to-match buttons
• Rib-knit collar and cuffs
• Set-in sleeves
• Open hem
• Side vents