eventClosed

Yellow Rose - Chapter Shirts

addExtraDonation

$

Chapter T-shirt item
Chapter T-shirt
$20
This is a Next Level branded soft cotton v-neck short-sleeved shirt with the Blue Star flag on the front left pocket area and the Chapter logo on the back of the shirt.
Chapter Polo item
Chapter Polo
$30
This polo is unisex with the Chapter logo embroidered on the front left pocket area. Gildan Hammer Cotton Pique Polo • Fabric: 6.5-oz cotton pique • Three button placket with dyed-to-match buttons • Rib-knit collar and cuffs • Set-in sleeves • Open hem • Side vents

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing