Brahma Booster Graduation Premium Seating Upgrades & Tickets for Paid Members 2025

AFTER Purchasing a Brahma Booster membership, you are eligible to exchange your standard graduation ticket to an upgraded Brahma Booster Graduation PREMIUM Seating Ticket (Limit 6). Tickets beyond 6 can be purchased for $25 each on the next line. *Note: this is an EXCHANGE of a physical ticket you already have for the PREMIUM ticket. If you do not have a ticket and want to buy one please purchase the Direct Purchase PREMIUM ticket.
AFTER Purchasing a Brahma Booster membership, you are eligible to exchange your standard graduation ticket to an upgraded Brahma Booster Graduation PREMIUM Seating Ticket (Limit 6). Tickets beyond 6 can be purchased for $25 each on the next line. *Note: this is an EXCHANGE of a physical ticket you already have for the PREMIUM ticket. If you do not have a ticket and want to buy one please purchase the Direct Purchase PREMIUM ticket.
PREMIUM SEATING Upgrade (beyond 6 upgrades)
$25
For PREMIUM Seating Ticket Upgrade purchases beyond the above 6 Ticket upgrades
For PREMIUM Seating Ticket Upgrade purchases beyond the above 6 Ticket upgrades
Direct Purchase PREMIUM Seating Tickets
$35
AFTER purchasing a Brahma Boosters membership, you are eligible to purchase Direct Purchase Brahma Booster PREMIUM Seating Tickets (Limit 6). Tickets beyond 6 can be purchased on the next line for $40.
AFTER purchasing a Brahma Boosters membership, you are eligible to purchase Direct Purchase Brahma Booster PREMIUM Seating Tickets (Limit 6). Tickets beyond 6 can be purchased on the next line for $40.
Direct Purchase PREMIUM SEATING (beyond 6 Tickets)
$40
Direct Purchase PREMIUM Seating Ticket purchases beyond the above 6 Direct Purchase PREMIUM Seating Tickets.
Direct Purchase PREMIUM Seating Ticket purchases beyond the above 6 Direct Purchase PREMIUM Seating Tickets.
Graduation Yard Sign
$20
Get a Graduation Yard Sign for your graduate! You can pick it up at school when the sign is ready.
Get a Graduation Yard Sign for your graduate! You can pick it up at school when the sign is ready.