Brahma Booster Graduation Premium Seating Upgrades & Tickets for Paid Members 2025

AFTER Purchasing a Brahma Booster membership, you are eligible to exchange your standard graduation ticket to an upgraded Brahma Booster Graduation PREMIUM Seating Ticket (Limit 6). Tickets beyond 6 can be purchased for $25 each on the next line. *Note: this is an EXCHANGE of a physical ticket you already have for the PREMIUM ticket. If you do not have a ticket and want to buy one please purchase the Direct Purchase PREMIUM ticket.

AFTER Purchasing a Brahma Booster membership, you are eligible to exchange your standard graduation ticket to an upgraded Brahma Booster Graduation PREMIUM Seating Ticket (Limit 6). Tickets beyond 6 can be purchased for $25 each on the next line. *Note: this is an EXCHANGE of a physical ticket you already have for the PREMIUM ticket. If you do not have a ticket and want to buy one please purchase the Direct Purchase PREMIUM ticket.

seeMoreDetailsMobile