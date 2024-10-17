2024 IFNet Diwali Ball Silent Auction

Take yourself out to a ballgame! Enjoy a VIP Red Sox experience with 4 Dugout Seats, VIP Parking & Fenway Park Tour. This package includes four (4) 2nd row dugout seats to a 2025 Boston Red Sox game on a mutually agreed upon date (excluding Yankees games). The seats are located in Dugout Box 31, Row 2, Seats 1-4. Additionally, a VIP parking pass and pre-game tour of Fenway Park are included with the tickets. Come cheer on the 2025 Red Sox from Dugout Seats at Fenway Park! Value $1,500. This gift experience is generously donated by Renee and Jim Skeffington, Jr.

Take yourself out to a ballgame! Enjoy a VIP Red Sox experience with 4 Dugout Seats, VIP Parking & Fenway Park Tour. This package includes four (4) 2nd row dugout seats to a 2025 Boston Red Sox game on a mutually agreed upon date (excluding Yankees games). The seats are located in Dugout Box 31, Row 2, Seats 1-4. Additionally, a VIP parking pass and pre-game tour of Fenway Park are included with the tickets. Come cheer on the 2025 Red Sox from Dugout Seats at Fenway Park! Value $1,500. This gift experience is generously donated by Renee and Jim Skeffington, Jr.

seeMoreDetailsMobile