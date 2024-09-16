Free Family Farm Days Admission (17th Brigade)

4975 N Miller Ln

Las Vegas, NV 89149, USA

17th Brigade General Admission - Child (2 to 17)
free

Admission to Family Farm Days is FREE for 17th Brigade family members. Adults do not need a ticket to accompany their children or grandchildren. During your visit, we sell re-rides for $5 and 15-minute mini-lessons for $25. Also snacks and bottles of water for $1 each.
17th Brigade General Admission - Toddlers (6 to 23 months)
free

Toddlers 6 to 23 months can participate in all Family Farm Days activities but cannot ride a horse or pony. Children must be at least two in order to ride a pony.
