Free Family Farm Days Admission (17th Brigade)

Admission to Family Farm Days is FREE for 17th Brigade family members. Adults do not need a ticket to accompany their children or grandchildren. During your visit, we sell re-rides for $5 and 15-minute mini-lessons for $25. Also snacks and bottles of water for $1 each.

Admission to Family Farm Days is FREE for 17th Brigade family members. Adults do not need a ticket to accompany their children or grandchildren. During your visit, we sell re-rides for $5 and 15-minute mini-lessons for $25. Also snacks and bottles of water for $1 each.

seeMoreDetailsMobile