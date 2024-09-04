37th Annual "Mardi Gras Masquerade" Pearl Ball

This sponsorship level includes: • Elite seating for up to twelve guests • Elite listing on GSF website • Elite listing in invitation • Special recognition from the podium at the event • Official program recognition • Signage at the event • Social media recognition • Mardi Gras themed gift for table sponsor • Two complimentary bottles of champagne for the table at the event

This sponsorship level includes: • Elite seating for up to twelve guests • Elite listing on GSF website • Elite listing in invitation • Special recognition from the podium at the event • Official program recognition • Signage at the event • Social media recognition • Mardi Gras themed gift for table sponsor • Two complimentary bottles of champagne for the table at the event

seeMoreDetailsMobile