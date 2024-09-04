37th Annual "Mardi Gras Masquerade" Pearl Ball

1600 River Oaks Blvd

Houston, TX 77019, USA

Bourbon Street Benefactor
$20,000
This sponsorship level includes: • Elite seating for up to twelve guests • Elite listing on GSF website • Elite listing in invitation • Special recognition from the podium at the event • Official program recognition • Signage at the event • Social media recognition • Mardi Gras themed gift for table sponsor • Two complimentary bottles of champagne for the table at the event
Royal Street Patron
$15,000
This sponsorship level includes: • Premiere seating for up to twelve guests • Premiere listing on GSF website • Premiere listing in invitation • Official program recognition • Signage at the event • Social media recognition • Mardi Gras themed gift for table sponsor • Two complimentary bottles of champagne for the table at the event
Chartres Street Champion
$10,000
This sponsorship level includes: • Prime seating for ten guests • Prime listing in invitation • Official program recognition • Signage at the event • Social media recognition • Two complimentary bottles of champagne for the table at the event
Decatur Street Supporter
$7,500
This sponsorship level includes: • Prominent seating for ten guests • Prominent listing in invitation • Official program recognition • Signage at the event • Social media recognition
Dauphine Street Ally
$5,000
This sponsorship level includes: • Seating for ten guests • Official invitation recognition • Official program recognition • Signage at the event
Pirate's Alley Friend
$750
This sponsorship level is for one individual ticket and includes official invitation recognition and official program recognition.
