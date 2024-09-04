37th Annual "Mardi Gras Masquerade" Pearl Ball

This sponsorship level includes:
• Elite seating for up to twelve guests
• Elite listing on GSF website
• Elite listing in invitation
• Special recognition from the podium at the event
• Official program recognition
• Signage at the event
• Social media recognition
• Mardi Gras themed gift for table sponsor
• Two complimentary bottles of champagne for the table at the event
Royal Street Patron
$15,000
This sponsorship level includes:
• Premiere seating for up to twelve guests
• Premiere listing on GSF website
• Premiere listing in invitation
• Official program recognition
• Signage at the event
• Social media recognition
• Mardi Gras themed gift for table sponsor
• Two complimentary bottles of champagne for the table at the event
Chartres Street Champion
$10,000
This sponsorship level includes:
• Prime seating for ten guests
• Prime listing in invitation
• Official program recognition
• Signage at the event
• Social media recognition
• Two complimentary bottles of champagne for the table at the event
Decatur Street Supporter
$7,500
This sponsorship level includes:
• Prominent seating for ten guests
• Prominent listing in invitation
• Official program recognition
• Signage at the event
• Social media recognition
Dauphine Street Ally
$5,000
This sponsorship level includes:
• Seating for ten guests
• Official invitation recognition
• Official program recognition
• Signage at the event
Pirate's Alley Friend
$750
This sponsorship level is for one individual ticket and includes official invitation recognition and official program recognition.
