Spaghetti Feed 2024

Subject: Welcome to the Spaghetti Feed! 🍝🎟️





Dear Friends and Family,





Welcome to our upcoming Spaghetti Feed event hosted by Puyallup South Cooperative Nursery School! We are thrilled to have you join us for what promises to be a delightful evening filled with delicious food, community bonding, and support for our cooperative preschool.





Your digital ticket serves as your passport to an evening of gastronomic delight and meaningful connections. Here are the details you need to know:





Event Details:

- Date: April 20th, 2024

- Time: 6pm to 8pm

- Location: The Bethel Learning Center, 21818 38th Ave E, Spanaway, WA 98387





Your ticket grants you access to:

- A sumptuous spaghetti provided by Olive Garden dinner with a variety of sauces and toppings to satisfy your palate provided by the Spaghetti Factory.

- Engaging activities, raffles and the ending to our annual auction.

- Opportunities to connect with fellow parents, teachers, and supporters of our cooperative preschool.

- The satisfaction of knowing that your participation directly contributes to the enrichment of our preschool programs and facilities.





We encourage you to bring your appetite, enthusiasm, and perhaps a friend or two to share in the festivities. .





Thank you for your support in making our cooperative preschool thrive. We look forward to seeing you at the Spaghetti Feed and creating lasting memories together.





Warm regards,





Ashlie Seipert

Fundraising Chair and Yellow Class Teacher

Puyallup South Cooperative Nursery School