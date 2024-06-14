Hans Zimmer Concert Tickets

Select "Other" and $0 when bidding to avoid added fees. DETAILS: 2 tickets to Hans Zimmer Live at CFG Bank Arena, 8pm Friday, September 13, 2024. Live performances of some of his most famous scores including Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, The Lion King, The Last Samurai, and Dune. Hans performs with a live band and orchestra, and offers commentary before each piece. TERMS: Sponsored by Brown Advisory. Tickets are in a private 16-seat suite at CFG Arena. Tickets are transferrable at Brown Advisory’s discretion. Winner’s contact information will be provided to Brown Advisory who will provide the tickets ahead of the performance.VALUE: $550

Select "Other" and $0 when bidding to avoid added fees. DETAILS: 2 tickets to Hans Zimmer Live at CFG Bank Arena, 8pm Friday, September 13, 2024. Live performances of some of his most famous scores including Gladiator, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, The Lion King, The Last Samurai, and Dune. Hans performs with a live band and orchestra, and offers commentary before each piece. TERMS: Sponsored by Brown Advisory. Tickets are in a private 16-seat suite at CFG Arena. Tickets are transferrable at Brown Advisory’s discretion. Winner’s contact information will be provided to Brown Advisory who will provide the tickets ahead of the performance.VALUE: $550

More details...