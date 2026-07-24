Western School Corporation Band Boosters Inc

Hosted by

Western School Corporation Band Boosters Inc

About this event

Western Band and Guard Summer Silent Auction!

Settler's Yard Gift Certificate item
Settler's Yard Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

This is new establishment in Russiaville and Donated by the Angry Donkey located in Michigan Town. Valued at $200

Five Iron Golf Gift Certificate item
Five Iron Golf Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Five Iron Golf in Indianapolis. Valued at $250!

Solutions Spa Refresh Spa Package item
Solutions Spa Refresh Spa Package
$50

Starting bid

Refresh Spa Package at Solutions Spa in Kokomo

valued at $264

Solutions Spa Scalp Facial with Blow Dry item
Solutions Spa Scalp Facial with Blow Dry
$50

Starting bid

Solutions Spa Scalp Facial with Blow Dry at Solutions Spa in Kokomo valued at $160

Shoup's Country Sauce Trio item
Shoup's Country Sauce Trio
$5

Starting bid

Shoup's Country in Frankfort

Sauce Trio valued at $22

Kokomo Opalescent Glass item
Kokomo Opalescent Glass
$5

Starting bid

Window hanger, Handmade in Kokomo

Albanese Candy Gift Basket item
Albanese Candy Gift Basket
$10

Starting bid

$50 value

4 tickets Indiana's game 2026 item
4 tickets Indiana's game 2026 item
4 tickets Indiana's game 2026
$5

Starting bid

$76 value

4 box seats for the 2026 season

Celebration Certificate item
Celebration Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Party/Celebration

Anna's Acres/ Settlers Yard Gift certificate valued at $400

Lucky Golf Hat item
Lucky Golf Hat item
Lucky Golf Hat item
Lucky Golf Hat
$5

Starting bid

Frankfort Golf Course Hat

Valued at $40

Brandon's Burger's item
Brandon's Burger's
$5

Starting bid

3 coupons for Brandon's Burger's

Valued at $45

Burlington Boathouse item
Burlington Boathouse
$5

Starting bid

Burlington Boathouse Dock Bucks $40 value

2 $20 Half Moon Gift cards item
2 $20 Half Moon Gift cards
$10

Starting bid

2 $20 gift Cards

Fort Wayne Zoo item
Fort Wayne Zoo
$25

Starting bid

4 tickets valid 2026 season valued at $100

Louie's Tux Shop item
Louie's Tux Shop
$25

Starting bid

Free Tux rental valued up to $249.95

good at any Louie's Tux Shop

A+ Nails gift certificate item
A+ Nails gift certificate
$5

Starting bid

A+ nails in Kokomo

gift certificate valued at $35

Golf Up 31 item
Golf Up 31
$5

Starting bid

2 Bay Rentals

Kokomo Beach item
Kokomo Beach
$5

Starting bid

8 day passes to Kokomo Beach for 2026 season

McAlister's 2 VIP Cards and 30 day tea pass item
McAlister's 2 VIP Cards and 30 day tea pass
$5

Starting bid

2 VIP passes ( 2 entree's)

30 day tea pass ( can be activated through the app) able to activate before 12/31/26

Popcorn Cafe Gift Card item
Popcorn Cafe Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Popcorn Cafe $25 gift card

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