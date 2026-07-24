Western Band and Guard Summer Silent Auction!

About this event
Starting bid
This is new establishment in Russiaville and Donated by the Angry Donkey located in Michigan Town. Valued at $200
Starting bid
Five Iron Golf in Indianapolis. Valued at $250!
Starting bid
Refresh Spa Package at Solutions Spa in Kokomo
valued at $264
Starting bid
Solutions Spa Scalp Facial with Blow Dry at Solutions Spa in Kokomo valued at $160
Starting bid
Shoup's Country in Frankfort
Sauce Trio valued at $22
Starting bid
Window hanger, Handmade in Kokomo
Starting bid
$50 value
Starting bid
$76 value
4 box seats for the 2026 season
Starting bid
Party/Celebration
Anna's Acres/ Settlers Yard Gift certificate valued at $400
Starting bid
Frankfort Golf Course Hat
Valued at $40
Starting bid
3 coupons for Brandon's Burger's
Valued at $45
Starting bid
Burlington Boathouse Dock Bucks $40 value
Starting bid
2 $20 gift Cards
Starting bid
4 tickets valid 2026 season valued at $100
Starting bid
Free Tux rental valued up to $249.95
good at any Louie's Tux Shop
Starting bid
A+ nails in Kokomo
gift certificate valued at $35
Starting bid
2 Bay Rentals
Starting bid
8 day passes to Kokomo Beach for 2026 season
Starting bid
2 VIP passes ( 2 entree's)
30 day tea pass ( can be activated through the app) able to activate before 12/31/26
Starting bid
Popcorn Cafe $25 gift card
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