Pirate's Plunder Game Night

Get ready for a night of swashbuckling excitement with our Player Ticket! This ticket includes two 45-minute rounds of pirate-themed games, a delicious dinner, a scrumptious dessert, and a chance to win some amazing treasures. You'll also have an opportunity to get additional tickets to participate in games of chance around the room. Plus, you'll have loads of fun while feeling good about supporting local foster and displaced children. Where else can you enjoy such a fantastic night of adventure and goodwill? Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to make a difference and have a blast!
Join the fun with our Guest Ticket! While you won't be playing the main games, you'll enjoy cheering on your favorite player as they battle it out pirate-style. This ticket includes a delicious dinner, a delectable dessert, and the excitement of supporting the players. You'll also have an opportunity to get additional tickets to participate in games of chance around the room and enjoy the festive atmosphere. Plus, you'll feel great knowing your money goes to support local foster and displaced children. It's a night of adventure, fun, and giving back—don't miss it!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!