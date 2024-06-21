Pirate's Plunder Game Night

Get ready for a night of swashbuckling excitement with our Player Ticket! This ticket includes two 45-minute rounds of pirate-themed games, a delicious dinner, a scrumptious dessert, and a chance to win some amazing treasures. You'll also have an opportunity to get additional tickets to participate in games of chance around the room. Plus, you'll have loads of fun while feeling good about supporting local foster and displaced children. Where else can you enjoy such a fantastic night of adventure and goodwill? Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to make a difference and have a blast!