2024 Hobart Tri Kappa Daddy Daughter Dance

Hobart Tri Kappa is inviting School City of Hobart elementary students to a magical afternoon of dancing, laughter and memories at the annual Daddy Daughter Dance. This is a special opportunity for fathers and daughters to celebrate their bond and create unforgettable moments. Whether you are a dad, stepdad, grandpa, uncle or any father figure, you are welcome to join us for this fun-filled event.





The dance will be held on Sunday, February 18, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Avalon Manor.





You must purchase your tickets in advance online. Please RSVP by February 1, 2024 to reserve your spot.

Don’t miss this chance to make your daughter feel like a princess and show her how much you love her. We hope to see you at the Daddy Daughter Dance!