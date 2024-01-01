Dance With BCE Under The Sea

*** YOUR STUDENT WILL GET THEIR TICKET/ITEM THE NEXT DAY AFTER AN ONLINE PURCHASE IS MADE THEY WILL GET THEIR TICKET FROM THEIR TEACHER THE NEXT DAY, THIS INCLUDES IF YOU PURCHASE ONLINE IN CAR LINE/FRONT OF SCHOOL ONLINE SALES ****





Welcome to our annual glow dance! We are so excited for our under the sea dance this year and can't wait to see you there! We are THRILLED to be bringing our sensory dance back again, and have added extra time!





This is a NO DROP OFF EVENT, parents you can hang out outside but you cannot leave your child.





There will two food vendors here they will accept cash and card, plus apple pay. Toys and snacks will also be sold inside.





Tickets will be sold online until Thursday April 18th.

Tickets will also be sold at the dance, and before and after school the week of.





We can't wait to see you!





***** Have your student wear white, and neon colors, they'll really pop under the black light***





Please consider volunteering in a time slot to help out with our dance needs, thanks so much!

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B44A9AD2BA0FD0-48635308-bear