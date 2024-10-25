Cookies with Santa & Mrs Claus

$25 for 1 child or child at heart. (Each additional child in the family is $5 more.) Each ticket includes 2 Christmas cookies, packaged & prepared for decorating with the elves and either a family photo or individual photo with Santa & Mrs Claus. Additional photos can be purchased separately.

$25 for 1 child or child at heart. (Each additional child in the family is $5 more.) Each ticket includes 2 Christmas cookies, packaged & prepared for decorating with the elves and either a family photo or individual photo with Santa & Mrs Claus. Additional photos can be purchased separately.

More details...