Cookies with Santa & Mrs Claus

$25 for 1 child or child at heart. (Each additional child in the family is $5 more.) Each ticket includes 2 Christmas cookies, packaged & prepared for decorating with the elves and either a family photo or individual photo with Santa & Mrs Claus. Additional photos can be purchased separately.
$25 for 1 child or child at heart. (Each additional child in the family is $5 more.) Each ticket includes 2 Christmas cookies, packaged & prepared for decorating with the elves and either a family photo or individual photo with Santa & Mrs Claus. Additional photos can be purchased separately.
Kids & Cookies
$5
Each additional child in the family is $5 more. Please select these tickets for each additional child up to 6 total.
Each additional child in the family is $5 more. Please select these tickets for each additional child up to 6 total.
Add a donation for Pope County 8th Grade Class
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!