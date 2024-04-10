Relentless Defender Foundation & Humanizing the Badge 4th Annual Charity Gala

11627 FM 1464

Richmond, TX 77407, USA

Table Sponsor
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
- Reserved Seating for Ten (10) Guests
Individual Ticket
$100
- Single ticket - Assigned to Open Tables
Supporter Donation
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
- Recognition as a Supporter with signage at the Gala - Reserved seating for two guests at the Gala
Hero Donation
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
- Recognition as a Hero Level Sponsor with signage at the Gala - Reserved seating for 4 guests at the Gala - Premium Tables
Bronze Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
- Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor in all event marketing materials, including signage, programs, and press releases - Logo placement on the event website - Verbal recognition during the Gala program - Recognition on Relentless Defender Foundation and Project Humanize social media platforms before, during and after the event - One Table (10 Tickets) to the Gala
Silver Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
- Recognition as a Silver Sponsor in all event marketing materials, including signage, programs and press releases - Logo placement on the event website - Verbal recognition during the Gala program - Recognition on Relentless Defender Foundation and Project Humanize social media platforms before, during and after the event - One Table (10 Tickets) to the Gala - Premium Placement
Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
- Prominent recognition as a Gold Sponsor in all event marketing materials, including signage, programs and press releases - Logo placement on the event website - Verbal recognition during the Gala program - Recognition on Relentless Defender Foundation and Project Humanize social media platforms before, during and after the event - Two Tables (20 Tickets) to the Gala - Premium Placement
Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets
- Premier recognition as a Platinum Sponsor in all event marketing materials, including signage, programs and press releases - Logo placement on the event website your company's website - Verbal recognition during the Gala program - Opportunity to address Gala attendees during the event - Exclusive sponsorship of a designated area or activity at the Gala - Recognition on Relentless Defender Foundation and Project Humanize social media platforms before, during and after the event - Three Tables (30 Tickets) to the Gala - Premium Placement
Add a donation for Relentless Defender Foundation

$

