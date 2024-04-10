Relentless Defender Foundation & Humanizing the Badge 4th Annual Charity Gala

- Recognition as a Supporter with signage at the Gala
- Reserved seating for two guests at the Gala
Hero Donation
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
- Recognition as a Hero Level Sponsor with signage at the Gala
- Reserved seating for 4 guests at the Gala - Premium Tables
Bronze Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
- Recognition as a Bronze Sponsor in all event marketing materials, including signage, programs, and press releases
- Logo placement on the event website
- Verbal recognition during the Gala program
- Recognition on Relentless Defender Foundation and Project
Humanize social media platforms before, during and after
the event
- One Table (10 Tickets) to the Gala
Silver Sponsorship
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
- Recognition as a Silver Sponsor in all event marketing materials, including signage,
programs and press releases
- Logo placement on the event website
- Verbal recognition during the Gala program
- Recognition on Relentless Defender Foundation and Project Humanize social media
platforms before, during and after the event
- One Table (10 Tickets) to the Gala
- Premium Placement
Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets
- Prominent recognition as a Gold Sponsor in all event marketing materials, including
signage, programs and press releases
- Logo placement on the event website
- Verbal recognition during the Gala program
- Recognition on Relentless Defender Foundation and Project Humanize social media
platforms before, during and after the event
- Two Tables (20 Tickets) to the Gala
- Premium Placement
Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets
- Premier recognition as a Platinum Sponsor in all event marketing materials,
including signage, programs and press releases
- Logo placement on the event website
your company's website
- Verbal recognition during the Gala program
- Opportunity to address Gala attendees during the event
- Exclusive sponsorship of a designated area or activity at the Gala
- Recognition on Relentless Defender Foundation and Project Humanize social media
platforms before, during and after the event
- Three Tables (30 Tickets) to the Gala
- Premium Placement
