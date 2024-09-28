Yom Kippur Pre-Fast Meal

大安區仁愛路三段24巷1弄6號 https://goo.gl/maps/VFVaHxdf4ynHZPBv8

I am unable to pay at this time | סליחה אין באפשרותי לשלם
Free
Cover the cost of the meal | אשמח לכסות את עלות הארוחה
$18
Cover myself and another person | אשמח לשלם עבור עוד אדם
$36
Yom Kippur Donation | תרומה ליום כיפור
$72
High Holidays Donation | תרומה לכיסוי הוצאות החגים
$180
Add a donation for Chabad Taipei INC

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!