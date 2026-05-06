2026 NK & Jamestown Bridging/Award Ceremony

Please purchase 1 ticket for each Girl Scout who will be participating in the ceremony.





Girls that are bridging to the next level will receive a certificate and a flower from the Service Unit Team.





Light refreshments (cookies, small snacks, & lemonade) will be served after the ceremony.









Families are asked to bring chairs/blankets for seating in the grass and encouraged to bring a picnic dinner to enjoy during/after the ceremony.





Parking is to the right at the stop sign- park near the Bandstand. Parking is limited so please carpool if possible.





This event is rain or shine. If it is raining we will be inside at the Cold Spring Community Center. If we are indoors, families are asked to only bring immediate family as we will be limited by the buildings capacity.



