2024 Austin Cook Memorial Fund Ride

Ticket price includes lunch and one free t-shirt per vehicle. Breakfast available for a nominal fee.
(children ages 2 and under are free)
Additional shirts available for purchase through event link or the day of the event, while supplies last.
Event will be held rain or shine. ALL ROAD LEGAL VEHICLES ARE ENCOURAGED TO PARTICIPATE (2, 3, 4 or more wheels!)
Registration - PASSENGER
$10
Ticket price includes lunch.
Extra event shirt - Adult Size 3 XL
$25
Optional additional shirt available for purchase. Shirts will also be available the day of the event, while supplies last.
Extra event shirt - Adult Size 2 XL
$25
Optional additional shirt available for purchase. Shirts will also be available the day of the event, while supplies last.
Extra event shirt - Adult Size XL
$20
Optional additional shirt available for purchase. Shirts will also be available the day of the event, while supplies last.
Extra event shirt - Adult Size Large
$20
Optional additional shirt available for purchase. Shirts will also be available the day of the event, while supplies last.
Extra event shirt - Adult Size Medium
$20
Optional additional shirt available for purchase. Shirts will also be available the day of the event, while supplies last.
Extra event shirt - Child Size Large
$15
Optional additional shirt available for purchase. Shirts will also be available the day of the event, while supplies last.
Extra event shirt - Child Size Medium
$15
Optional additional shirt available for purchase. Shirts will also be available the day of the event, while supplies last.
Add a donation for Building Outreach Opportunities
$
