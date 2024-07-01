GFR 2026 Early Bird Special Registration

Greetings from Texas!





The committee is organizing an exciting weekend in anticipation of your visit to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. We're thrilled to welcome family to the Lone Star State for 2026! As we begin the process of securing hotels, caterers, activities, and much more we are ready to start accepting registration fees. The Green Family always represents and we want to keep that tradition going! Please see the registration fees below:





Just a reminder the Early Bird Special for adults and children (ages 7-17) is from July 1, 2024, to October 1, 2024.





$160.00 - Adult (18 and over) T-shirt included

$60.00 - Child (ages 7-17) T-shirt included

$25.00 - Child (ages 3-6) T-shirt not included; purchase separately.





**Acceptable payment methods: Debit/Credit cards, Apple/Google Pay, and ACH.





Please Note: At check-out, you have the option to enter $0.00 for the "contribution to Zeffy". This contribution helps keep the platform 100% free for nonprofits.









If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the committee at [email protected].





Warm Regards,

The 2026 Green Family Reunion Committee