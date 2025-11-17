Raffle Fundraiser

One Entry per Ticket. Plan the ultimate adventure! Enjoy a thrilling scavenger hunt for up to 10 people at 400+ outdoor locations, PLUS two unlimited ride and ropes course wristbands at The Island in Pigeon Forge. To make your day even more fun, we’ve included a bonus Oriental Trading e-gift certificate for party supplies or themed gear to celebrate your adventure!
One Entry per Ticket. Invest in yourself! This basket includes a premium Digital Wellness Seminar or Screen Time Plan, a virtual class on building a winning Product Manager resume, and a beautiful digital artwork download from Etsy to inspire your creativity. Perfect for anyone looking to grow professionally and personally.
One Entry per Ticket. Enjoy a night of fun! Grab four NCG Acworth All Access movie passes and a Peace, Love, and Pizza gift card for the perfect dinner-and-a-movie combo. Plus, we’ve added surprises for extra treats to make your evening even better!
Treat yourself to elegance! This basket features a stunning Kendra Scott Ari Heart Stretch Bracelet in Gold Rose Quartz, paired with two bonus Tidal Wave Auto Spa car wash voucher to keep your ride sparkling.
One Entry per Ticket. Keep life simple and your car sparkling with two Tidal Wave Auto Spa car wash passes, a car air freshener, microfiber cleaning cloth, and a coffee gift card. This basket is perfect for anyone who loves a clean car and a little everyday convenience.
