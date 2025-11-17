Raffle Fundraiser

Adventure & Experience Basket Ticket
$5

One Entry per Ticket. Plan the ultimate adventure! Enjoy a thrilling scavenger hunt for up to 10 people at 400+ outdoor locations, PLUS two unlimited ride and ropes course wristbands at The Island in Pigeon Forge. To make your day even more fun, we’ve included a bonus Oriental Trading e-gift certificate for party supplies or themed gear to celebrate your adventure!

Self-Improvement & Digital Creativity Basket Ticket
$5

One Entry per Ticket. Invest in yourself! This basket includes a premium Digital Wellness Seminar or Screen Time Plan, a virtual class on building a winning Product Manager resume, and a beautiful digital artwork download from Etsy to inspire your creativity. Perfect for anyone looking to grow professionally and personally.

Entertainment & Fun Basket Ticket
$5

One Entry per Ticket. Enjoy a night of fun! Grab four NCG Acworth All Access movie passes and a Peace, Love, and Pizza gift card for the perfect dinner-and-a-movie combo. Plus, we’ve added surprises for extra treats to make your evening even better!

Pamper & Style Basket Ticket
$5

Treat yourself to elegance! This basket features a stunning Kendra Scott Ari Heart Stretch Bracelet in Gold Rose Quartz, paired with two bonus Tidal Wave Auto Spa car wash voucher to keep your ride sparkling.

Everyday Convenience Basket Ticket
$5

One Entry per Ticket. Keep life simple and your car sparkling with two Tidal Wave Auto Spa car wash passes, a car air freshener, microfiber cleaning cloth, and a coffee gift card. This basket is perfect for anyone who loves a clean car and a little everyday convenience.

Namibia Hunting Trip for 3
$5

One Entry per Ticket. $9,130 value.

Includes:

    • 5 days hunt for 3 hunters
    • 1 oryx and 1 warthog trophy fees (to be shared)
    • 6 night high end lodging with full catering and daily laundry
    • Airport-lodge transfer
    • Snacks & Refreshments, cell reception and Wi-Fi
    • Licensed PH - Professional Guide (tracker, skinner, hunting vehicle & support team)
    • Field preparation of trophies and delivery to Windhoek taxidermist/shipping agent
  • Not Included:
    • Airfare - Fly to Windhoek (WDH) – Hosea Kutako International Airport
    • Hunting license ($150/hunter)
    • Extra trophy fees (each hunter must take at least 2 extra trophies)
    • Rifle Rental ($25/day + ammo charged per opened box)
    • Alcoholic beverages
    • Staff gratuities
    • Dip/pack/export by taxidermist
    • Insurance & medical expenses
    • Wounded culling meat charges: Small $50; Medium $150; Large $300
Add a donation for Kennesaw Mountain High School Volleyball Booster Club Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!