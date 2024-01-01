2024 Youth Basketball Camp

River Valley Boys Basketball

2024 Viking Basketball Camp





Date: Tuesday, May 30th - Thursday, June 1st Place: River Valley High School





Time: Boys grades 2-4 (2024-2025 school year) from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Boys grades 5-6 (2024-2025 school year) from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.













Pay $35 here for all 3 days





**Registrations will also be accepted the first day of camp, but prepayment is greatly appreciated**





Boys attending camp will receive a camp T-shirt and instruction on basketball skills, provided by the River Valley Viking Boys Basketball staff and team. Checks made out to: VIKING THREE POINT CLUB. Please fill out the registration form and return the form and money to Coach Brown at the address above or registrations will be taken at the door. If you have any questions, feel free to contact Coach Brown.





Email: [email protected] Phone: 740-272-2213







