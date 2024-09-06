Airfares

Track & Field Airfare to Austin, Texas & Hotel
$400
Southwest Airlines LV BWI to AUS on Thursday, April 10 Flight 1962 6:10 AM - 8:50 AM LV AUS to BWI on Sunday, April 13 Flight 910 5:10 AM - 9:25 AM
Wrestling Airfare to California item
Wrestling Airfare to California
$335
Clerc Airfare to Texas item
Clerc Airfare to Texas
$400
Clerc Tournament Travel itinerary is as follows: Wednesday, Jan 15 Southwest Airlines #1881 Baltimore, MD to Austin, TX De: BWI @ 8:45 am Arr: AUS @ 11:50 am Sunday, Jan 19 Southwest Airlines #1191 Austin, TX to Baltimore, MD De: AUS @ 6:10 am Arr: BWI @ 10:10 am
Football Airfare to Southern California
$400
Volleyball Airfare to New Mexico
$234
Each family was initially responsible for $400 per student-athlete ticket. The student-athletes and their families were able to successfully raise funds to offset their airfare costs. The new, low amount of $234 is the direct result of their fundraising activities. Congratulations!
Cross Country Airfare to Northern California
$335

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!