6th Annual MissionSAFE Brighter Futures Open

MissionSAFE is a remarkable organization dedicated to empowering Boston's highly at-risk youth and their families. Founded in 1998, their mission is to help these young individuals gain the skills and confidence to thrive, not just survive, and to improve their community and the world around them.





Through their year-round programming for youth ages 14-24, MissionSAFE provides a safe, nurturing environment where mistakes are embraced as opportunities for learning and growth. Their diverse range of development programs prepare participants for success academically, socially, and professionally, equipping them with the tools they need to reach their full potential.





MissionSAFE has earned a reputation as a transformative force in the lives of Boston's most vulnerable youth. By fostering a sense of community, responsibility, and hope, the organization is making a tangible difference, one young person at a time. Partnering with MissionSAFE is an opportunity to support this vital work and invest in the bright futures of Boston's next generation.



