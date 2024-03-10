Please print ticket or have barcode readily available for cruise entrance (scanning tickets)
Dear Supporter,
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the departure location for our 2024 CMM Annual Elegant All White Benefit Cruise on Saturday, July 13, 2024, has changed.
**New Departure Location: **
1301 Frank Sinatra Dr.
Hoboken, NJ 07030
**Boarding: ** 6:30 PM
**Sail: ** 7:30 PM - 11:00 PM
**Parking: ** Please allow extra time for parking and note that fees apply. Also carry your parking ticket and show Kermith/designee for monetary donation towards the cost of parking in Hoboken.
We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. For more information, visit our website at https://cmmonj.org.
Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday.
Best regards,
Sharon Addison
Public Relations Chair
[email protected]
Please print ticket or have barcode readily available for cruise entrance (scanning tickets)
Dear Supporter,
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the departure location for our 2024 CMM Annual Elegant All White Benefit Cruise on Saturday, July 13, 2024, has changed.
**New Departure Location: **
1301 Frank Sinatra Dr.
Hoboken, NJ 07030
**Boarding: ** 6:30 PM
**Sail: ** 7:30 PM - 11:00 PM
**Parking: ** Please allow extra time for parking and note that fees apply. Also carry your parking ticket and show Kermith/designee for monetary donation towards the cost of parking in Hoboken.
We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. For more information, visit our website at https://cmmonj.org.
Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday.
Best regards,
Sharon Addison
Public Relations Chair
[email protected]