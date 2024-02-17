Sales closed

Murder Mystery Dinner Show Fundraiser

Palm Coast Community Center

305 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, FL 32137, USA

Add a donation for Seawolf Privateers, Inc

$

Adult Ticket
$50
Bronze Sponsor
$200
Table sponsorship with 1/2 page advertisement in our program book. A table decorated with your company name/logo and business literature displayed. (Dinner tickets purchased separately) Please email [email protected] with your logo and ad information.
Silver Sponsor
$500
Full page advertisement in our program book. Also included is a reserved table (8 tickets) to the night of your choice. Includes the Bronze Sponsor. Please email [email protected] with your logo and ad information.
Gold Sponsor
$750
Your logo on our banner as well as all social media, website, and advertisement for the event. Includes the Silver Sponsor. Please email [email protected] with your logo and ad information.
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
Full centerfold advertisement in our program book. PLUS a reserved table (8 tickets) for each night of the show! Includes the Gold Sponsor Please email [email protected] with your logo and ad information.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!