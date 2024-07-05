Peer Accountability Circles: (aka Sentencing Circles) A peer justice process to develop a plan of action that addresses concerns of interested parties to prevent future crimes and address underlying causes of anti-social behavior while building a sense of community and its capacity for resolving conflict and promoting and sharing common values. Sentencing Circles provide an opportunity for the youth who caused harm to see first-hand the direct and indirect injuries caused by his/her offense. In this way, the youth who caused harm may see the reasons for the limits of social tolerance. Moreover, the youth who caused harm is provided with a constructive, proactive means of repairing the injuries caused by his/her offense, with the potential to improve the overall sense of self-worth of the youth who caused the harm. This can be an effective means of promoting the well-being of the youth who caused harm. The emphasis of PA Circles is not on punishment nor on rehabilitation; rather, it is on accountability.

Registration closes on Friday July 5, 2024.





Participants should plan to attend all meeting dates (on Zoom) from 9-11am EST.

Tuesday July 9, 2024

Tuesday July 16, 2024

Tuesday July 23, 2024

Tuesday July 30, 2024

*This is a 4-part training, please attend all sessions*

There will also be approx. 1.5 hrs of pre-session activities to complete each week for a combined total of 15 hours.

A Certificate of Completion is available upon request once all the final assignments have been submitted.





These trainings are for aspiring facilitators, including volunteers, who can work with community-based agencies and schools that provide restorative services for responsible youth and impacted parties. It includes interactive learning and role-playing, allowing participants to practice how to facilitate basic diversion or court-referred cases involving youth who have caused harm, victimized parties, family members, and support people. ﻿





Registration is limited to 20 participants for each course. If you need to pay by invoice or check, please select that option when you choosing your ticket type. If you are registering more than one participant for your agency, go ahead and select the number you are registering. There will an opportunity to provide names and emails for each participant from your agency.





If you have any questions about whether this training is appropriate for you and your organization, please contact Terri Masiello at [email protected].

Registration for RYCNC trainings is hosted by Triad Restorative Justice. Requests for cancellation, refund, or substitution, or with any questions about our registrations policies, please contact Valerie Glass at [email protected]





About the trainer: Terri Masiello has served as Executive Director of Piedmont Mediation Center, Inc. for over 20 years. During that time she has trained over 500 mediators and 200 restorative facilitators including three state-wide trainings. She brought the Restorative Justice program to Iredell County in 2014, and has assisted in the development of six JCPC funded RJ programs in other areas within NC, with more coming each year. As the Coordinator of the Restoring Youth Coalition of North Carolina, she has led multi-agency efforts to establish a more comprehensive approach to using restorative justice processes within the field of juvenile justice in North Carolina. She is a Certified Mediator in District Criminal Court, a Licensed Trainer for the International Institute of Restorative Practices, and a Master Facilitator.





Make up Policy:

One (1) missed session can be made up by contacting the instructor and completing any activities assigned by the instructor. If a participant must miss more than one session, no completion certificate will be given and we recommend attending the training at a future date.





Cancellation Policy:

To give the best quality training experience, we limit the number of participants in each course. If you are unable to attend a class you signed up for, please let us know so we can cancel your registration and free up space for other participants.

Cancellations received 30+ days prior to the first day of the training are eligible for a refund, less a $25 cancellation fee.

Cancellations received between 10-30 days prior are eligible for a 50% refund.

Cancellations received less than 10 days prior are not eligible for a refund.

If RYCNC cancels this workshop, all registered participants will be entitled to a full refund of all fees paid.

If a participant is not present for a workshop (“no show”) for any reason, they will not be entitled to a refund.

There is no charge to substitute another participant in your place. Please notify RYCNC with the new participant's name and email address.













