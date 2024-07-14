Annual Sponsorship of Youth Development Foundation of Port Aransas

Sponsorship includes: Co-branded PAHS scholarship | Logo on dedicated title sponsor banner | Logo on YDF website | Logo on fundraiser sponsor banners | Logo on fundraiser event t-shirts | 10 race entries for the Port A Beach Dash | 2 entries for both the Fall and Spring Pickleball Tournaments | 15 tickets for the Golf Ball Drop | 5 Stanley tumblers
Sponsorship includes: Co-branded PAHS scholarship | Logo on YDF website | Logo on fundraiser sponsor banners | Logo on fundraiser event t-shirts | 5 race entries for the Port A Beach Dash | 1 entry for both the Fall and Spring Pickleball Tournaments | 10 tickets for the Golf Ball Drop | 4 Stanley tumblers
Sponsorship includes: Logo on YDF website | Logo on fundraiser sponsor banners | Logo on fundraiser event t-shirts | 3 race entries for the Port A Beach Dash | 10 tickets for the Golf Ball Drop | 3 Stanley tumblers
Sponsorship includes: Logo on YDF website | Logo on fundraiser sponsor banners | Name on fundraiser event t-shirts | 1 race entry for the Port A Beach Dash | 5 tickets for the Golf Ball Drop | 1 Stanley tumbler
Sponsorship includes: Logo on YDF website | Logo on fundraiser sponsor banners | Name on fundraiser event t-shirts
