2023 Membership - January Renewal

2023 Membership
Why Do We Belong to the Chamber of Commerce?
Healthy business communities are those with involved citizens. Chamber membership is a great way to participate in the thriving business community of Los Osos / Baywood Park!
- Meet great people and build your network with other local businesses, groups, and organizations
- Mix and mingle with others at special members-only events
- Add your voice to a business culture that is uniquely “Los Osos Baywood Park”
- Receive a directory listing on this website
- Get a listing on the printed Chamber directory
- Participate in joint advertising/sponsorship opportunities
- Gain access to business learning tools, training, and support
- Contribute to and advertise in our monthly members-only newsletter
- Receive our monthly members-only newsletter
- Add your support and presence to our flagship events that bring thousands of visitors to town
- Volunteer for Chamber events and activities that strengthen our community
- Lend your talents through Chamber leadership opportunities
- Promote your business and events on Chamber social channels
- Request a Ribbon Cutting to celebrate your business
- Build business credibility as a Chamber Member
IN ADDITION to all the benefits listed above for basic membership, you have the option to invest in a membership tier that offers bundled advertising and promotional opportunities. Dual Business Memberships are also available, contact the Chamber for information.