2023 Membership - January Renewal

Why Do We Belong to the Chamber of Commerce?


Healthy business communities are those with involved citizens. Chamber membership is a great way to participate in the thriving business community of Los Osos / Baywood Park!


  • Meet great people and build your network with other local businesses, groups, and organizations
  • Mix and mingle with others at special members-only events
  • Add your voice to a business culture that is uniquely “Los Osos Baywood Park”
  • Receive a directory listing on this website
  • Get a listing on the printed Chamber directory
  • Participate in joint advertising/sponsorship opportunities
  • Gain access to business learning tools, training, and support
  • Contribute to and advertise in our monthly members-only newsletter
  • Receive our monthly members-only newsletter
  • Add your support and presence to our flagship events that bring thousands of visitors to town
  • Volunteer for Chamber events and activities that strengthen our community
  • Lend your talents through Chamber leadership opportunities
  • Promote your business and events on Chamber social channels
  • Request a Ribbon Cutting to celebrate your business
  • Build business credibility as a Chamber Member

IN ADDITION to all the benefits listed above for basic membership, you have the option to invest in a membership tier that offers bundled advertising and promotional opportunities. Dual Business Memberships are also available, contact the Chamber for information.



