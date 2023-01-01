2023 Membership - January Renewal

2023 Membership

Why Do We Belong to the Chamber of Commerce?





Healthy business communities are those with involved citizens. Chamber membership is a great way to participate in the thriving business community of Los Osos / Baywood Park!





Meet great people and build your network with other local businesses, groups, and organizations

Mix and mingle with others at special members-only events

Add your voice to a business culture that is uniquely “Los Osos Baywood Park”

Receive a directory listing on this website

Get a listing on the printed Chamber directory

Participate in joint advertising/sponsorship opportunities

Gain access to business learning tools, training, and support

Contribute to and advertise in our monthly members-only newsletter

Receive our monthly members-only newsletter

Add your support and presence to our flagship events that bring thousands of visitors to town

Volunteer for Chamber events and activities that strengthen our community

Lend your talents through Chamber leadership opportunities

Promote your business and events on Chamber social channels

Request a Ribbon Cutting to celebrate your business

Build business credibility as a Chamber Member

IN ADDITION to all the benefits listed above for basic membership, you have the option to invest in a membership tier that offers bundled advertising and promotional opportunities. Dual Business Memberships are also available, contact the Chamber for information.







