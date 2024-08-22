CHOSEN FAMILY Membership 2024/25 Season

Get the tea! Stay fabulously informed with special members-only communications, including behind-the-scenes gossip and exclusive announcements.
Priority Ticket Access: Secure your place on the red carpet before the general public even gets a chance. With a limited number of performances and seating capacity, this benefit ensures our Chosen Families never suffer from FOMO.
Exclusive Ticket Discounts: Chosen Family Members get to purchase up to four tickets to each of our productions at a 20% discount.
Merch for Less: Take your chosen family shopping through the Theater Q Merch Shop with a 10% Chosen Family Member discount.
(Chosen Family Memberships are not tax-deductible.)
Get the tea! Stay fabulously informed with special members-only communications, including behind-the-scenes gossip and exclusive announcements.
Priority Ticket Access: Secure your place on the red carpet before the general public even gets a chance. With a limited number of performances and seating capacity, this benefit ensures our Chosen Families never suffer from FOMO.
Exclusive Ticket Discounts: Chosen Family Members get to purchase up to four tickets to each of our productions at a 20% discount.
Merch for Less: Take your chosen family shopping through the Theater Q Merch Shop with a 10% Chosen Family Member discount.
(Chosen Family Memberships are not tax-deductible.)
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