CHOSEN FAMILY Membership 2024/25 Season

Get the tea! Stay fabulously informed with special members-only communications, including behind-the-scenes gossip and exclusive announcements. Priority Ticket Access: Secure your place on the red carpet before the general public even gets a chance. With a limited number of performances and seating capacity, this benefit ensures our Chosen Families never suffer from FOMO. Exclusive Ticket Discounts: Chosen Family Members get to purchase up to four tickets to each of our productions at a 20% discount. Merch for Less: Take your chosen family shopping through the Theater Q Merch Shop with a 10% Chosen Family Member discount. (Chosen Family Memberships are not tax-deductible.)

Get the tea! Stay fabulously informed with special members-only communications, including behind-the-scenes gossip and exclusive announcements. Priority Ticket Access: Secure your place on the red carpet before the general public even gets a chance. With a limited number of performances and seating capacity, this benefit ensures our Chosen Families never suffer from FOMO. Exclusive Ticket Discounts: Chosen Family Members get to purchase up to four tickets to each of our productions at a 20% discount. Merch for Less: Take your chosen family shopping through the Theater Q Merch Shop with a 10% Chosen Family Member discount. (Chosen Family Memberships are not tax-deductible.)

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