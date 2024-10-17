Empowerment Event Sponsor

As an Event Visionary, your sponsorship will make a significant impact by directly funding an event, such as an educational panel or a women’s empowerment session.





Recognition:





• One dedicated social media post featuring custom messaging for your business

• Acknowledgment as the Event Visionary sponsor of the event, with logo placement on all event materials and marketing

• Acknowledgment during the event, including an opportunity for a brief introduction or speaking moment

• Tagged in social media posts promoting the event and in post-event recaps

• Your logo featured on event-day signage and digital marketing materials.





Part of these funds will also go towards planting in the community! The more visionaries we have, the more joy we can spread!