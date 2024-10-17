Empowerment Event Sponsor

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About this event
As an Event Visionary, your sponsorship will make a significant impact by directly funding an event, such as an educational panel or a women’s empowerment session.
Recognition:
• One dedicated social media post featuring custom messaging for your business
• Acknowledgment as the Event Visionary sponsor of the event, with logo placement on all event materials and marketing
• Acknowledgment during the event, including an opportunity for a brief introduction or speaking moment
• Tagged in social media posts promoting the event and in post-event recaps
• Your logo featured on event-day signage and digital marketing materials.
Part of these funds will also go towards planting in the community! The more visionaries we have, the more joy we can spread!
Support The Sunshine Collective events, helping bring to life inspiring sessions such as empowerment workshops, community awareness talks, and more.
Recognition:
• One dedicated social media post featuring custom messaging for your business
• Shared sponsorship of an event with your logo on event materials (up to two businesses per event)
• Acknowledgment during the event and in post-event social media recaps
• Your logo featured on event-day signage and promotional materials.
Support the event by sponsoring food, drinks, or appetizers. Your contribution ensures guests have a great experience while networking and learning.
Recognition:
• One social media post acknowledging your business as the Refreshment Sponsor
• Exclusive signage at food and beverage stations
• Acknowledgment during the event for your support of refreshments
Empowerment Sponsors - This level supports The Sunshine Collective’s vision, mission, and purpose.
• One Tagged social media post with customized information on your business or families donation.
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