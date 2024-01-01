2024 Fundraising Gala

🎉 Excitement is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at the CARWASH’s fundraising event. It's an event like no other, and we want you to be there!





...Roll up, relax, enjoy the adventures here while we thrive, vibe, and mangle,... check it out, round up the happiness, and take off will be one to remember. Please come and enjoy some fun in the sun bubbleishis All the happiness while coming together as a community team working up together all to raise money to help out the sweetest caresmatic loving uplifting the most hard working All blessed with the best of love and light.. This beautiful couple joining together in marriage is coming up super soon, NEXT MONTH. Well, let's just say that time does and can get away from many of us, especially the more daily duties one takes on. As for myself a so happy most loving in all of ever way single momma thriving to support, and to help in any way possible, as I do so, I just seem to come up upon more of this and more of that. I am so thankful and grateful for my children as for this will be my 1st born babygirls big beautiful most special day. I, momma chassidy, want to do everything within my power to be and support her and be by her side to help make this the most phenomenal magical spiritual special day. the most I possibly am able to do.. as i am so thankful for your support in helping me make this happen for her. A lot going on right now in my Beatiful life as we prepare for moving away while planning this special day for my sweet babygirl who in every single way so much deserves to have to most uplifting memorable magical spiritual fantastic once in a lifetime happening . We live 5 hours apart, so here I am, reaching out. I am much overwhelmed with gratitude and feeling so very blessed, I've pondered upon this fun event to raise money to be able to support my daughter in every way possible. And of course, i will make things happen and i will make this an experienceto remember while sharingmy loveandlightalso to all of you Thanks so muchin advance. .. with god by my side, this is possible. Yes, financially, it's tough right now.. , trust me its my very 1st time chatting with a wedding planner and i am stuck between a rock and a tuff spot trying to do so and get things lined up and actually happening. , I am so thankful for each one of you who are open-minded and open hearted and for taking your time in supporting me and my babygirl ❤️. God bless you all.