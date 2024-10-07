Bobby Witt Jr. signed jersey

Each donation of $1 gets you one entry into the raffle.
Each donation of $1 gets you one entry into the raffle.
7 entries
$5
Each donation of $5 gets you 7 entries into the raffle.
Each donation of $5 gets you 7 entries into the raffle.
30 entries
$20
Each donation of 20 gets you 30 entries into the raffle.
Each donation of 20 gets you 30 entries into the raffle.
Additional raffles
$1
**Only available for people in person at the golf course. **
Additional raffle items will be available at lunch to drop tickets for. After purchase, you will be given tickets to put in the item of your choice.
- $1 for 1 ticket
- $5 for 7 tickets
- $20 for 30 tickets
**Only available for people in person at the golf course. **
Additional raffle items will be available at lunch to drop tickets for. After purchase, you will be given tickets to put in the item of your choice.
- $1 for 1 ticket
- $5 for 7 tickets
- $20 for 30 tickets
Add a donation for Always & Furever
$
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