Bobby Witt Jr. signed jersey

**Only available for people in person at the golf course. ** Additional raffle items will be available at lunch to drop tickets for. After purchase, you will be given tickets to put in the item of your choice. - $1 for 1 ticket - $5 for 7 tickets - $20 for 30 tickets

**Only available for people in person at the golf course. ** Additional raffle items will be available at lunch to drop tickets for. After purchase, you will be given tickets to put in the item of your choice. - $1 for 1 ticket - $5 for 7 tickets - $20 for 30 tickets

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