Always & Furever

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Always & Furever

About this raffle

Bobby Witt Jr. signed jersey

Single entry
$1
Each donation of $1 gets you one entry into the raffle.
7 entries
$5
Each donation of $5 gets you 7 entries into the raffle.
30 entries
$20
Each donation of 20 gets you 30 entries into the raffle.
Additional raffles
$1
**Only available for people in person at the golf course. ** Additional raffle items will be available at lunch to drop tickets for. After purchase, you will be given tickets to put in the item of your choice. - $1 for 1 ticket - $5 for 7 tickets - $20 for 30 tickets
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