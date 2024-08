Youth service/ Youth community partners| Saturday, June 15th, 2024

The Vendor agrees to the following:



Vendors are to arrive at the venue between 9:00 am and 10:30 am to begin setting up. Vendors are responsible for the overall presentation of their table, and for providing all of their own materials (tablecloths, signage, etc). The vendors must be set up and ready for attendees by 11:00 am. No sales of any kind or gifting of water.



It is understood that the vendor must be a 501(C)3, no products can be sold and pay a fee of $50.00, due with the submission of this agreement, in order to secure your reservation. .



Vendor must provide their own tablecloth, one business per vendor. There is no access to electricity.





Payment must be made in full to confirm this agreement.



By signing this one-time event Vendor’s Agreement, you agree to the terms above, and to perform only the services agreed to by Savannah Juneteenth Fine Arts Festival. For more information, please email us at [email protected]



Vendors knowingly and voluntarily agree to enter into this WAIVER & RELEASE OF LIABILITY & hereby waive any and all rights, claims or causes of action of any kind arising out of my participation at this event. CFTA nor SJFAF is also not responsible for any lost, stolen or damaged property, injury or bodily harm.