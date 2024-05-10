Membership 2024

By paying CAY's $300 dues, you authorize President Noah Kane to present a petition to the CAY Board that outlines the reasonable basis for your interest in becoming a CAY member (which he will discuss with you if necessary).
By paying CAY's $300 dues, you authorize President Noah Kane to present a petition to the CAY Board that outlines the reasonable basis for your interest in becoming a CAY member (which he will discuss with you if necessary).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!