Membership 2024

By paying CAY's $300 dues, you authorize President Noah Kane to present a petition to the CAY Board that outlines the reasonable basis for your interest in becoming a CAY member (which he will discuss with you if necessary).

By paying CAY's $300 dues, you authorize President Noah Kane to present a petition to the CAY Board that outlines the reasonable basis for your interest in becoming a CAY member (which he will discuss with you if necessary).

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