PERUCAN-OH 2024 Gala - Silent Auction

Description Our current vintage of your favorite wines is ready for gifting in these fabulous gold gift boxes! Gift Set Includes: Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Notes of red cherry, raspberry, blackberry, iris, vanilla and clove. Ruby in color, this elegant wine has great acidity and lift on the mid-palate. Black currant and warm baking spices linger with a deep and fruity finish. It will provide drinking pleasure through 2047 given proper cellaring. Caymus Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Caymus has a signature style that is dark in color, with rich fruit and ripe tannins – as approachable in youth as in maturity. Since its founding in 1972, Caymus has become renowned as a consistent leader in the production of Napa Valley Cabernet. Grapes for this wine are farmed in 8 of Napa’s 16 sub-appellations, with diversification enabling us to make the best possible wine in a given year. Their Cabernet offers layered, lush aromas and flavors, including cocoa, cassis and ripe berries. Gold Gift Boxes Each wine is beautifully wrapped in a stunning gold gift box with pin strips and bow.

Description Our current vintage of your favorite wines is ready for gifting in these fabulous gold gift boxes! Gift Set Includes: Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Notes of red cherry, raspberry, blackberry, iris, vanilla and clove. Ruby in color, this elegant wine has great acidity and lift on the mid-palate. Black currant and warm baking spices linger with a deep and fruity finish. It will provide drinking pleasure through 2047 given proper cellaring. Caymus Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon Caymus has a signature style that is dark in color, with rich fruit and ripe tannins – as approachable in youth as in maturity. Since its founding in 1972, Caymus has become renowned as a consistent leader in the production of Napa Valley Cabernet. Grapes for this wine are farmed in 8 of Napa’s 16 sub-appellations, with diversification enabling us to make the best possible wine in a given year. Their Cabernet offers layered, lush aromas and flavors, including cocoa, cassis and ripe berries. Gold Gift Boxes Each wine is beautifully wrapped in a stunning gold gift box with pin strips and bow.

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