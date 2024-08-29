Atlanta Orange & Blue Gator Gala 2025 Sponsorship Pledge

Sponsorship entitles you to: - Co-Branded Scholarship - VIP Table - Opportunity to address Gala Attendees. - Promote your brand - Table reserved for 8 of your guests + 8 parking passes If you are not making sponsorship payment in full, DO NOT SELECT sponsorship type. Scroll to bottom and make a donation in the amount of your payment selecting "OTHER" in the order summary then enter amount you want to contribute other than the system generated amount that auto-populates. As we are a non-profit organization this ticket platform does not require service fees but in order to help this platform continue providing its services at no cost to organizations like ours, consider making a small contribution in whatever amount you choose. This optional contribution can be made in the order summary by selecting "OTHER" to enter amount you want to contribute other than the system generated amount that auto-populates.

Sponsorship entitles you to: - Co-Branded Scholarship - VIP Table - Opportunity to address Gala Attendees. - Promote your brand - Table reserved for 8 of your guests + 8 parking passes If you are not making sponsorship payment in full, DO NOT SELECT sponsorship type. Scroll to bottom and make a donation in the amount of your payment selecting "OTHER" in the order summary then enter amount you want to contribute other than the system generated amount that auto-populates. As we are a non-profit organization this ticket platform does not require service fees but in order to help this platform continue providing its services at no cost to organizations like ours, consider making a small contribution in whatever amount you choose. This optional contribution can be made in the order summary by selecting "OTHER" to enter amount you want to contribute other than the system generated amount that auto-populates.

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