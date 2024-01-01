Help Our Winter Park Crew Family

We have a Winter Park Crew family who needs our help through a terrible time right now. They had a large bill that needed to be paid. This matter was brought to our Board of Directors and we voted to have our Winter Park Crew scholarship fund (The Angel Fund) pay it.





Our Angel Fund was established many years ago to help pay membership dues and travel fees for our rowers who put their heart and soul into the team. We need your help in replenishing our Angel Fund so these funds can be available for future needs of rowers.





Additionally we would like to support this family with groceries, so we are putting an option in here to donate to a Publix gift card fund.





Thank you in advance for any help you can give!