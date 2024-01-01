Travel Through Trauma Raffle - Win a trip to Hawaii!

Instructions:

Select the number of tickets you would like. For each ticket purchased, your name will be added to the bucket. So, 100 tickets, is 100 chances to win! Share this with your closest friends, family, colleagues! Let them know to add your name to the "Referred by" section, so that your name can be added to the raffle AGAIN! So, for 10 friends who list your name as "Referred", you will have 10 more chances to win!

Why are raising money?

At Travel Through Trauma, we provide fully funded and supported travel experiences for underprivileged young adults, and equip them with the tools to address and heal from their core wounds. Selected clients will undergo a 4-month program to provide them with necessary resources such as therapy, financial coaching, self-defense, community programs, and much more. Most importantly, they will undergo a fully funded 2-week solo international travel experience to embark on powerful healing journeys that provide solace, inspiration, and opportunities for personal growth.





Help us achieve our 2024 fundraising goal of $50,000 to support our nonprofit expenses and the first 5 clients who are accepted into our program.





Your generous donation will become a lifeline for those on their journey towards healing, empowerment, and renewal. Every dollar counts!





For more FAQ, go to https://www.travelthroughtrauma.org/donate