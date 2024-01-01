Go on an Epic, Immersive Adventure





The Immersive World Adventure is a destination retreat with a story: a multi-day immersive experience mixed with workshops and bonding with immersive industry leaders.





2024's destination immersive experience in the Mayan Riviera, entitled 'Quintessence of Dust' and co-created with a team of local and indigenous artists, took guests from an Indian wedding in the jungles of Tulum and catapulted them into a deep exploration of pre-hispanic Mexican civilizations, a frenzied and uproarious journey through the afterlife, a jaw-dropping moment of visceral holiness in the waters of a candlelit underground lake, and finally past cascading tears and belly laughs into an unforgettable meditation on aliveness, humanity, mortality, awareness, and the coming age of technology.





For nearly a decade, Epic Immersive has been bringing together leaders and trail-blazers in the immersive industry, like the founders of Cirque du Soleil, Punchdrunk, Meow Wolf, Third Rail Projects, and more. Now, guests and hosts alike bond for life thanks to a "life-changing," "transformative" 4-day experience.