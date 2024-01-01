Content Design Best Practices: What You Can Do Today to Improve Your Company's UX Through Content Design

Do you want to enhance your user experience but aren't sure where to start? Have you kept UX at the forefront of your work but you’re still struggling to solve problems for your users? Join us for a deep dive into the world of content design. In this talk, we'll explore what content design is, its significance in UX, and actionable best practices you can implement immediately, regardless of whether or not your team includes a content designer.





Event Details:

📅 Date: May 29th

🕒 Time: 6:30 PM EST

🌐 Spark Baltimore - 8 Market Pl Suite 300, Baltimore, MD 21202





About the Event:

Content design is an essential yet often overlooked element of user experience. This session will break down the basics of content design and discuss its pivotal role in crafting effective digital experiences. Whether you're a dedicated content designer, a UX/UI designer collaborating with content teams, or a professional in a team lacking a content design role, this talk will equip you with the knowledge and tools to start enhancing your projects right away.





Key Takeaways:

Understanding Content Design: Gain a clear view of what content design involves and why it's crucial for user satisfaction.

Best Practices in Content Design: Learn practical strategies for integrating content design into your workflows to improve clarity and user engagement.

Immediate UX Improvements: Discover how to apply these practices instantly to see noticeable improvements in your company's UX.

About Our Speaker: Alexandra Kobus









As a Senior UX/Content Designer at Exelon, the US’ largest utility company, Alex improves experiences for customers and employees through messaging and the written word. As a passionate advocate for accessible and consumable content, Alex’s motto is “Words matter” – a statement that not only rings true as an ideal but can be proven by the impact improved content design has brought to Exelon’s 10 million customers. Alex graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Maryland, College Park, and started her career at ABC World News with Diane Sawyer. She then made her way through various content-related roles including communications for a journalism nonprofit and content marketing at a local Baltimore agency before finding her home at Exelon.





Who Should Attend:

Content Designers: Enhance your skill set with advanced practices and insights.

UX/UI Designers: Learn how to effectively collaborate with content designers on your team.

Teams Without Content Designers: Find out how to compensate for the absence of a dedicated content designer and still improve your UX.





Additional Information:

This session is designed to create an inclusive learning environment for professionals across various roles in the UX/UI spectrum, providing them with the tools to implement effective content design strategies immediately.





Join Us for an Insightful Discussion on Content Design:

Don't miss this opportunity to learn about improving your company's user experience through effective content design.





Let's elevate our UX together with impactful content design strategies.





#ContentDesign #UXImprovement #UserExperience