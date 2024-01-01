The Evolution of the Western District: A Reflective Conversation with Retiring Clerk of Court Carmelita Reeder Shinn

Join us at the William J. Holloway, Jr. Courthouse on Tuesday, April 16th, at noon for a one-hour enlightening and complimentary continuing legal education lunch event titled "The Evolution of the Western District: A Reflective Conversation with Retiring Court Clerk Carmelita Reeder Shinn."





This CLE will allow you to step into the rich tapestry of legal history as we delve into the transformation of the Western District through the seasoned insights of Carmelita Reeder Shinn, a distinguished figure who has played a pivotal role in its evolution. As Ms. Shinn prepares to retire after years of dedicated service, this event offers a unique opportunity to gain perspective on the dynamic changes witnessed within the Western District during her tenure.





Through a reflective conversation, Ms. Shinn will share her experiences, anecdotes, and observations, offering valuable insights into the shifts, challenges, and milestones that have shaped the legal landscape of the Western District. From technological advancements to shifts in legal practice and precedent-setting cases, attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the district's journey and its impact on legal professionals.





Hosted by the Oklahoma City Chapter of the Federal Bar Association, this event will take place in the jury assembly room at the federal courthouse in downtown Oklahoma City. A light lunch will be provided for all attendees.





Whether you're a seasoned practitioner, a legal scholar, or a curious observer of legal history, this event promises to be an engaging exploration of the Western District's evolution, led by one of its most esteemed stewards. Join us for an afternoon of reflection, learning, and appreciation as we celebrate the remarkable career of Carmelita Reeder Shinn and the legacy she leaves behind in the Western District.