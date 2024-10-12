🎶LSM Christmas Concert | Featured Music Programs

Full Page Color Inside Ad in Concert Program Booklet
$500
Color logo displayed on concert web page. Please provide us a high resolution image of your logo, preferably a PNG with a transparent background. Your logo will link back to your website. Ad will be placed in an 8.5" x 11" concert booklet. Please email the jpg or.pdf of the ad already done to this size to [email protected] by Wednesday, November 27, 2024.
Color logo displayed on concert web page. Please provide us a high resolution image of your logo, preferably a PNG with a transparent background. Your logo will link back to your website. Ad will be placed in an 8.5" x 11" concert booklet. Please email the jpg or.pdf of the ad already done to this size to [email protected] by Wednesday, November 27, 2024.
Half Page Color Inside Ad in Concert Program Booklet
$350
Color logo displayed on concert web page. Please provide us a high resolution image of your logo, preferably a PNG with a transparent background. Your logo will link back to your website. Ad will be placed on half-page in an 8.5" x 11" concert booklet. Please email the jpg or.pdf of the ad (landscape) already done to this size to [email protected] by Wednesday, November 27, 2024.
Color logo displayed on concert web page. Please provide us a high resolution image of your logo, preferably a PNG with a transparent background. Your logo will link back to your website. Ad will be placed on half-page in an 8.5" x 11" concert booklet. Please email the jpg or.pdf of the ad (landscape) already done to this size to [email protected] by Wednesday, November 27, 2024.
Quarter Page Color Inside Ad in Concert Program Booklet
$200
Color logo displayed on concert web page. Please provide us a high resolution image of your logo, preferably a PNG with a transparent background. Your logo will link back to your website. Ad will be placed on quarter-page in an 8.5" x 11" concert booklet. Please email the jpg or.pdf of the ad (portrait) already done to this size to [email protected] by Wednesday, November 27, 2024.
Color logo displayed on concert web page. Please provide us a high resolution image of your logo, preferably a PNG with a transparent background. Your logo will link back to your website. Ad will be placed on quarter-page in an 8.5" x 11" concert booklet. Please email the jpg or.pdf of the ad (portrait) already done to this size to [email protected] by Wednesday, November 27, 2024.
Full Page Black & White Inside Ad in Concert Program Booklet
$400
Black & White logo displayed on concert web page. Please provide us a high resolution image of your logo, preferably a PNG with a transparent background. Your logo will link back to your website. Ad will be placed in an 8.5" x 11" concert booklet. Please email the jpg or.pdf of the ad already done to this size to [email protected] by Wednesday, November 27, 2024.
Black & White logo displayed on concert web page. Please provide us a high resolution image of your logo, preferably a PNG with a transparent background. Your logo will link back to your website. Ad will be placed in an 8.5" x 11" concert booklet. Please email the jpg or.pdf of the ad already done to this size to [email protected] by Wednesday, November 27, 2024.
Half Page Black & White Inside Ad in Concert Program Booklet
$200
Black & White logo displayed on concert web page. Please provide us a high resolution image of your logo, preferably a PNG with a transparent background. Your logo will link back to your website. Ad will be placed on half-page in an 8.5" x 11" concert booklet. Please email the jpg or.pdf of the ad (landscape) already done to this size to [email protected] by Wednesday, November 27, 2024.
Black & White logo displayed on concert web page. Please provide us a high resolution image of your logo, preferably a PNG with a transparent background. Your logo will link back to your website. Ad will be placed on half-page in an 8.5" x 11" concert booklet. Please email the jpg or.pdf of the ad (landscape) already done to this size to [email protected] by Wednesday, November 27, 2024.
Quarter Page Black & White Inside Ad in Program Booklet
$125
Black & White logo displayed on concert web page. Please provide us a high resolution image of your logo, preferably a PNG with a transparent background. Your logo will link back to your website. Ad will be placed on quarter-page in an 8.5" x 11" concert booklet. Please email the jpg or.pdf of the ad (portrait) already done to this size to [email protected] by Wednesday, November 27, 2024.
Black & White logo displayed on concert web page. Please provide us a high resolution image of your logo, preferably a PNG with a transparent background. Your logo will link back to your website. Ad will be placed on quarter-page in an 8.5" x 11" concert booklet. Please email the jpg or.pdf of the ad (portrait) already done to this size to [email protected] by Wednesday, November 27, 2024.
Flyer Insert
$150
Mail your own pre-printed flier to the Concert Organizer to be inserted into the attendee's welcome packet. Logos School of Music ATTN: Emma Aioanei 7280 N. Caldwell Ave., Niles, IL 60714. Flyers must be received by 5:00 PM on December 3, 2024.
Mail your own pre-printed flier to the Concert Organizer to be inserted into the attendee's welcome packet. Logos School of Music ATTN: Emma Aioanei 7280 N. Caldwell Ave., Niles, IL 60714. Flyers must be received by 5:00 PM on December 3, 2024.
B&W Flyer Insert
$300
Email a flier to [email protected] and we will print an 8 ½ x11| single-sided sheet in black and white which will be inserted in the concert program booklet. Flyers must be received by 5:00 PM on December 3, 2024.
Email a flier to [email protected] and we will print an 8 ½ x11| single-sided sheet in black and white which will be inserted in the concert program booklet. Flyers must be received by 5:00 PM on December 3, 2024.
Color Flyer Insert
$400
Email a flier to [email protected] and we will print an 8 ½ x11| single-sided sheet in color which will be inserted in the concert program booklet. Flyers must be received by 5:00 PM on December 3, 2024.
Email a flier to [email protected] and we will print an 8 ½ x11| single-sided sheet in color which will be inserted in the concert program booklet. Flyers must be received by 5:00 PM on December 3, 2024.
School List
$100
If you would like to have your school or music program included in our School Lists published inside the concert program book, please email [email protected] by November 27, 2024 the official name of the school, the official name of the music program, and the school’s website. This information ensures accurate representation and easy access for those seeking details about your institution.
If you would like to have your school or music program included in our School Lists published inside the concert program book, please email [email protected] by November 27, 2024 the official name of the school, the official name of the music program, and the school’s website. This information ensures accurate representation and easy access for those seeking details about your institution.
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