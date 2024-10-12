🎶LSM Christmas Concert | Featured Music Programs

Mail your own pre-printed flier to the Concert Organizer to be inserted into the attendee's welcome packet. Logos School of Music ATTN: Emma Aioanei 7280 N. Caldwell Ave., Niles, IL 60714. Flyers must be received by 5:00 PM on December 3, 2024.

Mail your own pre-printed flier to the Concert Organizer to be inserted into the attendee's welcome packet. Logos School of Music ATTN: Emma Aioanei 7280 N. Caldwell Ave., Niles, IL 60714. Flyers must be received by 5:00 PM on December 3, 2024.

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